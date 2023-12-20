IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Honda recalls thousands of Honda CR-V hybrids over electrical issue that could lead to fires

At issue is a 12-volt battery cable that may be missing a fuse.
The 2020 Honda CRV hybrid.
Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Rob Wile

Honda is recalling approximately 106,000 CR-V hybrid sport-utility vehicles for model years 2020 through 2022.

At issue is a 12-volt battery cable that may be missing a fuse, potentially causing the cable to short-circuit or overheat during a crash.

According to a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s website, dealers have been instructed to replace the battery cable free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out Jan. 29, 2024.

Owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for the recall is FGB.

