Hyundai expands recall of Santa Fe vehicles over fire risk

Owners should park their vehicles outside until they are repaired, the automaker said.
A lone line of 2022 Santa Fe sports-utility sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Rob Wile

Hyundai has issued a new recall for approximately 44,000 model year 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles due to a risk of fire.

The anti-lock brake system (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving, the company said. 

In a release on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, Hyundai urged owners of the vehicles to park outside and away from homes and other structures until the vehicles have been repaired.

The latest recall is in addition to the approximately 357,000 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles recalled earlier this year for the same safety defect. To date, there have been four fires in the U.S. associated with the defect, the automaker said. No injuries have been reported.

Owners can take their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer for a repair free of charge, the company said.

