"Tariffs are taxes, and the American taxpayer will pay the cost of a trade war," said Cody Lusk, President and CEO of the American International Automobile Dealers Association, which represents import retailers for companies like Toyota and Volkswagen who employ over 500,000 dealer staff. "Even with limited exemptions, tariffs will raise the sale prices of new vehicles, turning off price-sensitive consumers and leading to a dip in both auto sales and auto-related jobs."

The U.S. auto industry took a slight tumble during Trump’s first year in office after rebounding from the worst downturn since the Great Depression to set a series of all-time records under President Barack Obama. Before his successor raised the threat of tariffs, manufacturers already were preparing for another modest decline in 2018. They’ve been trying to rein in prices that have surged sharply in recent years, pushing lower-cost leases and increasing rebates and other incentives to levels not seen since the “Great Recession” that began the decade.

"The American taxpayer will pay the cost of a trade war." "The American taxpayer will pay the cost of a trade war."

But analysts like Sullivan and Phillippi warn that manufacturers have to be cautious in how far they take those givebacks to avoid repeating the moves that nearly crushed the auto industry a decade ago, leading to the bankruptcies of Chrysler and General Motors — moves that ultimately cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars to rescue.

Over the past year, manufacturers, especially those based in Detroit, have had to cut production a number of times, idling thousands of workers — though some of the moves were temporary, and meant to switch over plants from slow-selling sedans to hot new SUVs.

Any slowdown in sales, industry leaders warn, could bring on further, and longer-term, cuts — ironically, among the same autoworkers who voted heavily for candidate Trump in November 2016.

Another irony is that by raising vehicle prices new tariffs could actually worsen the U.S. trade deficit by making American auto exports more costly.

In recent years, automotive exports have actually been on the rise, with foreign brands leading the charge. About 237,000 of 371,000 vehicles BMW produced at its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant last year were shipped abroad, making it the nation’s largest auto exporter. Honda and Mercedes-Benz have been expanding their auto exports from Southern plants, and Volvo has expected to use its soon-to-open S.C. plant as an export base.

Any slowdown in sales could bring on labor cuts — ironically, among the same autoworkers who voted heavily for candidate Trump. Any slowdown in sales could bring on labor cuts — ironically, among the same autoworkers who voted heavily for candidate Trump.

Those plants, in deep red states, have added thousands of jobs that might now also be at risk.

One industry leader who appeared to back the tariffs was Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "I am against import duties in general, but the current rules make things very difficult" he tweeted Thursday. "It's like competing in an Olympic race wearing lead shoes.”

If anything, wrote Musk, the president should take even tougher actions against China — which itself has unfair trade rules for foreign manufacturers trying to operate in its market, noted Musk.