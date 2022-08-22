Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Sunday the price of the current version of what the company calls its full self-driving (FSD) feature would be increasing from $12,000 to $15,000 starting Sept. 5.

That price comes on top of the current cost for Teslas, which range from a Model 3 at the low end, starting at about $47,000 to a Model X at the high end, starting at roughly $121,000.

Musk revealed the price change in a tweet:

The current subscription price of full self-driving capability ranges from $99 to $199 a month, depending on what version of Tesla's Autopilot technology the vehicle has, according to the company's website. It was not immediately clear if that price is also changing.

The electric transportation website Electrek noted that the latest version of Tesla's full self-driving capability includes improvements to left turns, enhanced animal and pedestrian detection, and smoother stops.

The technology does not allow Tesla vehicles to drive themselves without human participation. It requires that drivers pay attention to the road, keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times, and remain aware of the navigation route.

"The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," Tesla said on its website.