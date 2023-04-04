IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Volkswagen recalls 143,000 Atlas SUVs over airbag-related glitch

Owners should not let anyone sit in the front passenger seat until the affected vehicles are fixed, according to the recall notice.
Volkswagen recall
A row of 2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs at a dealership in Lakewood, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP file
By Rob Wile

Volkswagen of America announced Tuesday it is recalling more than 143,000 Atlas sport utility vehicles over a faulty front-passenger seat detection system.

According to the manufacturer, the wiring in some of the vehicles’ front passenger detection systems may be faulty, resulting in a deactivated air bag that will not deploy in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to the front seat passenger.

The recall affects select model year 2018-2021 Atlas and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

Owners should not allow anyone to sit in the front passenger seat until a free recall repair is developed and completed, Volkswagen said. It is currently developing a remedy and will notify affected owners as soon as the repair is available.

Rob Wile

Rob Wile is a breaking business news reporter for NBC News Digital.