Watch live: Trump speaks at Pennsylvania distribution center

Airlines not happy with Boeing CEO after he said one of them would 'most likely' fold

Boeing CEO David Calhoun told NBC’s “TODAY” show that a U.S. airline would “likely” go out of business due to the pandemic.
Blackstone Group LP Head Of Private Equity Portfolio Operations Dave Calhoun Interview
Boeing CEO David Calhoun is taking heat after he said a major U.S. carrier would "most likely” go out of business due to the pandemic.Christopher Goodney / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: CNBC.com
By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Boeing CEO David Calhoun has spoken with some airline CEOs in recent days to try to smooth over tensions after he told NBC’s “TODAY” show that a U.S. carrier will “likely” go out of business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing CEO: It could take 3 to 5 years for airline industry to return from ‘apocalyptic’ state

May 12, 202007:27

A high-ranking airline executive at United complained to Calhoun about the comment, according to people familiar with the matter. American’s CEO Doug Parker was also upset about the Boeing CEO’s comment, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

When asked whether the pandemic, which has devastated air travel demand, would force a major U.S. airline out of business, Calhoun told the “TODAY” show in an interview that aired Tuesday: “I don’t want to get too predictive on that subject, but yes, most likely.”

U.S. airline executives say the industry is facing its worst-ever crisis as the pandemic drives down travel demand and forces them to park thousands of jetliners and warn about potential job cuts.

The calls with airline executives aimed to put Calhoun’s comments into context about the challenges facing the industry in general, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“We’ve had long-standing personal relationships with the airlines and they’re highly valued customers,” a Boeing spokesperson said. “We will all get through this current pandemic and be stronger in the end.”

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that some airline executives were upset about Calhoun’s comments.