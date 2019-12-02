Amazon removes Christmas ornaments depicting Auschwitz concentration camp

Amazon has removed Christmas ornaments and other items from its website that depict the Auschwitz concentration camp after complaints on social media.
The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Poland, tweeted images Sunday of the items, including a can opener and a mouse pad labeled the "Massacre Auschwitcz Birkenau Jewish Death."
"Selling 'Christmas ornaments' with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate," the memorial wrote, calling on Amazon to remove the items.
Referring to the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, known as Yad Vashem, in Jerusalem, the Memorial said, "We are not sure if it would like the 'Christmas ornament' with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either."
Amazon told NBC News in a statement Monday morning that the products in question have been removed.
"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account," a company spokesperson said in a statement.