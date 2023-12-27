IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Apple Watch ban halted by appeals court

The ban targeted Apple Watch models that feature blood-oxygen measurement technology that a California biotech firm says infringed on its patents.
Ultra 2 Apple Watches for sale in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2023.
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images file
By Rob Wile

An appeals court on Wednesday halted a federal ban on Apple Watch imports that took effect one day earlier.

The ban was enacted after the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that some Apple Watch models created since 2020 infringed on pulse-reader patents owned by the California-based biotech firm Masimo.

Apple is appealing the ITC's ruling, but a lower court previously decided the ban could take effect while Apple fought to reverse it.

The ITC is expected to file a response to Wednesday's ruling by Jan. 10.

According to the tech news website 9to5Mac, Apple has also submitted a software update the company says it believes will resolve the issue.

Neither Apple nor the biotech firm, Masimo, immediately responded to a request for comment.

Rob Wile is a breaking business news reporter for NBC News Digital.