Apple Watch ban halted by appeals court

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An appeals court on Wednesday halted a federal ban on Apple Watch imports that took effect one day earlier.

The ban was enacted after the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that some Apple Watch models created since 2020 infringed on pulse-reader patents owned by the California-based biotech firm Masimo.

Apple is appealing the ITC's ruling, but a lower court previously decided the ban could take effect while Apple fought to reverse it.

The ITC is expected to file a response to Wednesday's ruling by Jan. 10.

According to the tech news website 9to5Mac, Apple has also submitted a software update the company says it believes will resolve the issue.

Neither Apple nor the biotech firm, Masimo, immediately responded to a request for comment.