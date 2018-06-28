Are consumers the real winners as Amazon enters the pharmacy market?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Stocks of Rite Aid, CVS and Walgreens lost nearly $13 billion in value by midday on Thursday after Amazon announced its plan to buy online pharmacy PillPack.

Industry observers have long said it was a matter of when, not if, the retail giant would enter the health care sector — and some are saying consumers could be the real winners.

Amazon’s ubiquity in a growing number of consumer-goods categories facilitates the ability for the company to mount an immediate challenge to traditional pharmacies — and last year, Amazon obtained pharmacy distribution licenses in at least a dozen states, leading analysts to speculate at the time what the company planned to do.

“Amazon's acquisition of PillPack is a signal of continued curiosity in prescription drug fulfillment,” said Ana Gupte, senior analyst and managing director of health care services at Leerink Partners.

“They’ve been looking at this for a couple of years,” said Craig Johnson, president of the retail consulting and research firm Customer Growth Partners. A primary reason Amazon has likely stayed on the sidelines this long is it had to decide if it wanted to build this kind of business from scratch or acquire an existing provider, he said.

Experts say there’s no doubt Amazon will shake up the $400 billion pharmacy business with its purchase of Boston-based PillPack, a distributor that delivers prescriptions pre-sorted into daily doses — a convenience for the many Americans who take multiple daily medications.

“This is a sector that’s been crying out for consumer focused rationalization," said Johnson. “This nests very tightly into Amazon strategy, but it accesses nearly one-fifth of the U.S. economy. We think it’s a natural for them."