Ben & Jerry's sues parent company over the sale of its Israeli business

Ben & Jerry's is suing its parent company amid the sale of its Israel business to a local licensee in the Jewish state, effectively circumventing the ice cream maker's boycott of the country.

On June 28, the parent company, Unilever, sold the Israel business of Ben & Jerry's to operator American Quality Products for an undisclosed sum in order to "ensure the ice cream stays available to all consumers."

Ben & Jerry's has sought to end sales of its products in the occupied West Bank and the annexed east Jerusalem, which the Palestinians claim as the capital of a future independent state that includes the West Bank and the Gaza Strip — also captured by Israel in 1967.

NBC News first reported the company's withdrawal from Israeli settlements last summer.

The latest suit, filed Tuesday in a Manhattan court, states the sale was not approved by the Ben & Jerry's independent board of directors. According to the filing, the company said it is seeking “to protect the brand and social integrity Ben & Jerry’s has spent decades building.”

CNBC reported Tuesday that a judge had already denied the ice cream maker's application for a temporary restraining order, but still ordered Unilever to show cause by July 14 for why a preliminary injunction against the sale should not be issued.

In a statement, Unilever said “the deal has already closed” and that it would not comment on pending litigation. A Ben & Jerry’s representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Ben & Jerry's tweeted about its opposition to the sale. It said it would no longer profit from Ben & Jerry's in Israel.

“We continue to believe it is inconsistent with Ben & Jerry’s values for our ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” it said.

The Israeli government also issued a statement following last week's sale announcement.

“The antisemites won’t defeat us,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

“Even when it comes to ice cream. We will fight efforts to delegitimize Israel and the boycott movement in all its forms, whether it be economic, cultural, or philosophical.”