Boeing halts shares trading after stock plunges by almost 6 percent

Boeing stock trading was temporarily halted Tuesday after shares fell by almost 6 percent on reports that regulators plan to keep the company's fleet of troubled 737 Max airplanes grounded until July, far longer than originally planned. The planes have been grounded since March last year, after two crashes killed a total of 346 people.
The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement shortly afterwards, confirming the news, and trading reopened.
“The agency is following a thorough, deliberate process to verify that all proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 Max meet the highest certification standards,” the FAA said. “We have set no time frame for when the work will be completed.”
Boeing issued its own statement, saying, "We are informing our customers and suppliers that we are currently estimating that the ungrounding of the 737 Max will begin during mid-2020. Returning the Max safely to service is our number one priority, and we are confident that will happen. We acknowledge and regret the continued difficulties that the grounding of the 737 Max has presented to our customers, our regulators, our suppliers, and the flying public."
Airline stocks were under additional pressure Tuesday after news that the mysterious coronavirus had claimed six lives and spread to Washington state. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled by almost 200 points, with travel companies, luxury goods retailers, and airlines all taking a hit as concerns mounted that travel would be affected due to passenger fears they would contract the infectious virus.
Federal health officials confirmed Tuesday that a case of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Seattle. The patient is a male in his 30s and is currently in good condition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. He arrived in the U.S. around Jan. 15 after visiting Wuhan, China, and before airport screenings began.
Boeing announced in December that it would be suspending production of the troubled 737 Max airplanes in January. It still has 4,900 back orders for the Max jet. Its sole competitor, the Airbus A320, is sold out until 2024.
Boeing has gone from crisis to crisis in the past 18 months, and is currently in talks to secure $10 billion or more in funding, based on bank appetite, to shore up company finances as costs related to the Max scandal skyrocket.
The company replaced the head of its commercial airplane unit in October, and fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg last month, one week after the company announced it planned to suspend production of the Max.
Several hundred damaging internal memos have also come to light, each more damaging than the last. In documents released by Boeing earlier this month and turned over to Congress as part of a probe into the jet, one employee says: "Would you put your family on a Max simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't."
Another message, from April 2017, read, "This airplane is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys."