A Burt's Bees, Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm collaboration has already sold out

If you were hoping to snatch a unique, sports bar-inspired flavor in your lip balm, you'll now have to wait.

On Wednesday, balm specialists Burt's Bees announced a collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch to create balms inspired by classic wings-adjacent flavors.

In a release published Wednesday, the companies said they would be releasing balms that come in Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot flavors.

“We are officially in wing eating season, which feels right at home for Hidden Valley Ranch,” CC Ciafone, marketing director at The Clorox Company, which owns the Hidden Valley Ranch brand, said in the release.

Citing the upcoming Super Bowl, Ciafone celebrated the partnership: “As we inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year, we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt’s Bees for this never-been-done-before collab — and our first foray into the beauty category!”

In fact, according to the Burt's Bees website, the products, which were retailing for $11.99, have already sold out — though there is an option to join a wait list.

The companies say the team-up is an attempt to bring an April Fools social post to life.

Appropriately, the products do come with a warning: "NOT FOR CONSUMPTION. Obviously."