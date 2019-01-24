Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 24, 2019, 9:26 AM GMT By Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland — France's finance minister says that Carlos Ghosn, who is fighting financial misconduct charges in Japan, has resigned as head of Renault.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday that Ghosn formally handed in his resignation to Renault's temporary leadership on Wednesday evening.

He has been detained for more than two months in Japan but denies accusations that he under-reported income as chairman of Nissan and falsified financial reports.

The French carmaker's board will meet on Thursday to replace Ghosn, in a move that could help ease tensions with alliance partner Nissan.

Renault is expected to name Jean-Dominique Senard of Michelin as chairman, and Renault executive Thierry Bollore as CEO.

Renault initially stood by Ghosn after his Nov. 19 arrest, naming temporary leadership. But the French government, a key Renault shareholder, has pressed him to be replaced.