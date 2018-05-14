CBS declares war on parent company, files lawsuit

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves just declared war on its biggest shareholder, Shari Redstone.

CBS announced on Monday that it is suing its parent company, National Amusements, for breaching its "fiduciary duty." The lawsuit, filed in Delaware Court of Chancery, is meant to protect the company's attempt to dilute the ownership of National Amusements, a move that would let CBS operate independently — and possibly stop Redstone from forcing a merger between CBS and Viacom.

Redstone has sought for years to combine CBS with Viacom, the other major media company controlled by National Amusements, of which Redstone is president.

The CBS lawsuit does not pull punches in its claims that Redstone's efforts to force CBS and Viacom together will be bad for CBS.

"Through her control of [National Amusements], Ms. Redstone’s recent actions have led the Special Committee to conclude that she presents a significant threat of irreparable and irreversible harm," the lawsuit states.

CBS said that it is planning to issue a dividend of stock to its current stockholders, a move that would reduce National Amusement's 79 percent voting interest down to 17 percent.

The dividend, if it takes place, would effectively liberate CBS from Redstone's National Amusements and allow the company to "operate as an independent, non-controlled company," CBS said in a press release. It may also allow CBS to seek other potential merger options beyond the tie-up with Viacom.

A representative of Shari Redstone did not immediately return a call for comment.

The lawsuit also alleges that Redstone "unilaterally and without board approval" told a potential CBS acquirer not to make an offer.