China-U.S. trade skirmish leaves a bitter taste for California winemakers

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LIVERMORE, Calif. — Nearly 5,000 cases of wine once destined for China have been sitting in a warehouse here for two weeks.

It's not that no one overseas wants them, said Michael Parr, vice president of international sales for the family-owned Wente Vineyards. Rather, the stranded bottles are a glaring reminder of how a potential trade war brewing between the U.S. and China has trapped dozens of industries, including wine producers, in an economic vise that is beyond their control.

For now, anxious Chinese importers are telling Parr, "Let's wait and see before you ship."

But Parr can't wait. He plans to send the wine to local liquor stores instead.

"China is an extremely important market to us, both because of the investments we have made and what we hope to make," Parr said. "We will feel the impact of this."

Among the list of 128 products that China announced this week are now subject to a tariff are American-made wines. Overall, U.S. wine exports to China and Hong Kong were worth $197 million last year, according to the Wine Institute, a San Francisco-based trade group. It's a small sliver of U.S. wine sales, but there's untapped potential because of the appetite of China's higher-end consumer, industry experts say.

Parr said his winery, located about an hour east of San Francisco, began exporting to China in 1994. As China's growing economy began to look beyond France and Chile and Australia to demand wines from the Napa Valley and its neighbors, the business has benefited — so much so that Wente markets to Chinese tour groups and has a wine delivery service on WeChat, the popular Chinese app.

American wine at a supermarket in Beijing. Ng Han Guan / AP file

Robert Koch, the Wine Institute's chief executive, said in a statement, "These tariffs put our products at a price disadvantage and we urge swift resolution of this issue before long-term disruptions are felt."

A 15 percent tariff is being added to wines on top of a pre-existing tariff and tax, pushing the total levies on a U.S. bottle from about 48 percent to nearly 68 percent. Competitors such as New Zealand and Chile don't have tariffs because of free-trade agreements and pay a smaller 27 percent tax rate, making them more attractive to Chinese importers.

"We are a very small market share, so it's easy for [the Chinese] to select an alternative brand to California," Parr added. "That's one thing that's very dangerous for us."

China's retaliatory charges come after the Trump administration in March announced that it was leveling its own tariffs — now worth about $150 billion — against Chinese goods, including aluminum and steel, to punish the country for what Washington calls theft of U.S. intellectual property.

A list of 1,300 Chinese-imported products to be slapped with a 25 percent tariff was released this week, and it includes items used in the manufacturing of larger goods, such as cars and airplanes, as well as appliances, electronics and other random merchandise — flamethrowers, dental fillings, golf carts.