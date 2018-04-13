China-U.S. trade skirmish leaves a bitter taste for California winemakers

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LIVERMORE, Calif. — Nearly 5,000 cases of wine once destined for China have been sitting in a warehouse here for two weeks.

It's not that no one overseas wants them, said Michael Parr, vice president of international sales for the family-owned Wente Vineyards. Rather, the stranded bottles are a glaring reminder of how a potential trade war brewing between the U.S. and China has trapped dozens of industries, including wine producers, in an economic vise that is beyond their control.

For now, anxious Chinese importers are telling Parr, "Let's wait and see before you ship."

But Parr can't wait. He plans to send the wine to local liquor stores instead.

"China is an extremely important market to us, both because of the investments we have made and what we hope to make," Parr said. "We will feel the impact of this."

Among the list of 128 products that China announced this week are now subject to a tariff are American-made wines. Overall, U.S. wine exports to China and Hong Kong were worth $197 million last year, according to the Wine Institute, a San Francisco-based trade group. It's a small sliver of U.S. wine sales, but there's untapped potential because of the appetite of China's higher-end consumer, industry experts say.