CNN+ is shutting down

Less than one month after launching, the streaming service is being taken offline.
People walk by the CNN world headquarters in Atlanta on March 15.
CNN's parent company said Thursday it will shut down CNN+, a streaming service launched less than one month ago.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. announced the streaming service's operations would end April 30. The service — which carried live news, original series and interactive features — launched March 29.

"In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling," said J.B. Perrette, president of global streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement.

"We have very exciting opportunities ahead in the streaming space and CNN, one of the world’s premier reputational assets, will play an important role there," the statement said.

CNN+ leader Andrew Morse is leaving Warner Bros. Discovery, the company said.

CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Customers who signed up for the CNN+ streaming service will receive prorated refunds, the company said.

