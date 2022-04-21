CNN+ is shutting down

CNN's parent company said Thursday it will shut down CNN+, a streaming service launched less than one month ago.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. announced the streaming service's operations would end April 30. The service — which carried live news, original series and interactive features — launched March 29.

"In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling," said J.B. Perrette, president of global streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement.

"We have very exciting opportunities ahead in the streaming space and CNN, one of the world’s premier reputational assets, will play an important role there," the statement said.

CNN+ leader Andrew Morse is leaving Warner Bros. Discovery, the company said.

Customers who signed up for the CNN+ streaming service will receive prorated refunds, the company said.