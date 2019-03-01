Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 1, 2019, 7:15 PM GMT By Daniella Silva

Amazon remains a prime topic in New York City.

Dozens of community activist groups on Friday blasted elected officials and business leaders who have urged Amazon to rethink its reversal on plans to build a headquarters in New York City.

The groups issued a statement in response to a full-page advertisement from elected officials, business and community leaders published in The New York Times on Friday that asked Bezos to revisit his plan to create a New York City headquarters.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday during a press briefing that he had “many conversations” with Amazon and hopes they reconsider their withdrawal from New York, but “up until now, we haven't seen any change in their position.”

The governor has been aggressively pursuing Amazon, including a personal pitch to CEO Jeff Bezos and phone calls to other executives over the past two weeks, according to a report in The New York Times on Thursday.

“Cuomo’s plea for Amazon to come back to New York and the open letter that appears in the New York Times today does not accurately reflect the desires of immigrant communities, working-class communities, and communities of color,” a group of more than 70 organizations said on the blogging site Medium on Friday.

“Amazon left the first time around because of fierce vocal opposition, and that opposition still remains," they said. "We defeated them recently, and we will do it again."

Advocacy group Make the Road New York, which also signed the joint response, issued its own statement Thursday blasting the governor's alleged actions.

"Andrew Cuomo needs to stop groveling at the feet of corporations and billionaires and start listening to our communities, who overwhelmingly reject this deal," the group said.

The letter published in the Times, which was paid for by the nonprofit organization Partnership for New York City, said Cuomo will “take personal responsibility for the project’s state approval” and Mayor Bill de Blasio will “work together with the governor to manage the community development.”

Cuomo did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Demonstrators protest against Amazon in Long Island City, Queens, on Thursday. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

De Blasio, who initially supported the deal but later criticized the retailer for its canceled plans, also did not immediately respond to request for comment. A spokesman for the mayor told The New York Times de Blasio was aware the open letter was being prepared.

Amazon announced on Feb. 14 that it was backing out of its plans to build the headquarters in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens after protests and swift opposition from some politicians — including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — unions, and community groups.

A coalition of activists and policymakers in Virginia have since followed suit, calling for a rejection of Amazon's plans to build another new headquarters in Arlington.

At the time it withdrew from New York, Amazon blamed state and local elected officials who "had opposed our presence and will not work with us."

Many activists feared the project would worsen congestion in the area and lead to gentrification and higher housing prices. They also took issue with $3 billion in state and city incentives the company was offered.

Supporters of the deal pointed to Amazon's promise to bring 25,000 jobs to New York City, which would elevate the city as a technological hub.