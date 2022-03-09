IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Which companies have stopped doing business with Russia?

Between sanctions, shaming and simple choice, the exit list gets longer every day.
Image: A customer looks at an iPhone in a Moscow re:Store shop, an Apple authorized reseller on Oct. 26, 2018.
Apple stopped selling all of its products in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.Sergei Savostyanov / TASS via Getty Images
By Haley Messenger and Noah Sheidlower

Since Russia went to war with Ukraine nearly two weeks ago, more than 70 companies across nearly every industry have severed their business relationships with the country or scaled them back in significant ways. Whether required by sanctions or simply a matter of choice, their actions include suspending operations in Russia, cutting ties with Russian clients, shutting down online and in-person sales to Russian consumers and freezing financial transactions. 

This list, organized by industry, is not intended to be comprehensive, as new companies are joining by the hour. It will be updated frequently. 

Automotive

  • Aston Martin
  • Daimler Truck
  • Ford
  • General Motors
  • Harley-Davidson
  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Nissan
  • Toyota
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo

Aviation

  • Airbus
  • American Airlines
  • Boeing
  • Delta Air Lines
  • United Airlines  

Energy

  • BP
  • ExxonMobil
  • Shell 

Food and beverage

  • Coca-Cola
  • McDonald’s
  • PepsiCo
  • Starbucks
  • Yum! Brands 

Consumer Goods

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Unilever 

Leisure and Hospitality

  • Airbnb
  • Booking.com
  • Expedia

Logistics

  • DHL
  • FedEx
  • Maersk
  • UPS 

Media and Entertainment

  • Netflix
  • Paramount Pictures
  • Roku
  • Sony Pictures Entertainment 
  • Universal Pictures
  • The Walt Disney Co. 
  • WarnerMedia
  •  WWE

Payment Services

  • American Express
  •  Mastercard
  •  Paypal
  •  Visa

Professional Services

  • Accenture/ 
  • Boston Consulting Group
  • Deloitte
  • Ernst & Young
  • KPMG
  • McKinsey & Co.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers

Retail

  •  Adidas
  • Burberry
  • Estée Lauder
  • H&M 
  • Ikea 
  • Inditex 
  • Kering
  • Lego 
  • Levi Strauss & Co.
  • Prada 
  • Puma
  • The TJX Cos. 
  • Under Armour

Technology

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Dell Technologies
  • Electronic Arts
  • Google
  • HP
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Meta
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Samsung
  • SAP
  • Snap
  • Spotify
  • TikTok
