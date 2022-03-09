Since Russia went to war with Ukraine nearly two weeks ago, more than 70 companies across nearly every industry have severed their business relationships with the country or scaled them back in significant ways. Whether required by sanctions or simply a matter of choice, their actions include suspending operations in Russia, cutting ties with Russian clients, shutting down online and in-person sales to Russian consumers and freezing financial transactions.

This list, organized by industry, is not intended to be comprehensive, as new companies are joining by the hour. It will be updated frequently.

Automotive

Aston Martin

Daimler Truck

Ford

General Motors

Harley-Davidson

Jaguar Land Rover

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Aviation

Airbus

American Airlines

Boeing

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines

Energy

BP

ExxonMobil

Shell

Food and beverage

Coca-Cola

McDonald’s

PepsiCo

Starbucks

Yum! Brands

Consumer Goods

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Leisure and Hospitality

Airbnb

Booking.com

Expedia

Logistics

DHL

FedEx

Maersk

UPS

Media and Entertainment

Netflix

Paramount Pictures

Roku

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Universal Pictures

The Walt Disney Co.

WarnerMedia

WWE

Payment Services

American Express

Mastercard

Paypal

Visa

Professional Services

Accenture/

Boston Consulting Group

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

KPMG

McKinsey & Co.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Retail

Adidas

Adidas Burberry

Estée Lauder

H&M

Ikea

Inditex

Kering

Lego

Levi Strauss & Co.

Prada

Puma

The TJX Cos.

Under Armour

Technology