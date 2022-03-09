Since Russia went to war with Ukraine nearly two weeks ago, more than 70 companies across nearly every industry have severed their business relationships with the country or scaled them back in significant ways. Whether required by sanctions or simply a matter of choice, their actions include suspending operations in Russia, cutting ties with Russian clients, shutting down online and in-person sales to Russian consumers and freezing financial transactions.
This list, organized by industry, is not intended to be comprehensive, as new companies are joining by the hour. It will be updated frequently.
Automotive
- Aston Martin
- Daimler Truck
- Ford
- General Motors
- Harley-Davidson
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Mercedes-Benz
- Nissan
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
Aviation
- Airbus
- American Airlines
- Boeing
- Delta Air Lines
- United Airlines
Energy
- BP
- ExxonMobil
- Shell
Food and beverage
- Coca-Cola
- McDonald’s
- PepsiCo
- Starbucks
- Yum! Brands
Consumer Goods
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
Leisure and Hospitality
- Airbnb
- Booking.com
- Expedia
Logistics
- DHL
- FedEx
- Maersk
- UPS
Media and Entertainment
- Netflix
- Paramount Pictures
- Roku
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Universal Pictures
- The Walt Disney Co.
- WarnerMedia
- WWE
Payment Services
- American Express
- Mastercard
- Paypal
- Visa
Professional Services
- Accenture/
- Boston Consulting Group
- Deloitte
- Ernst & Young
- KPMG
- McKinsey & Co.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers
Retail
- Adidas
- Burberry
- Estée Lauder
- H&M
- Ikea
- Inditex
- Kering
- Lego
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Prada
- Puma
- The TJX Cos.
- Under Armour
Technology
- Amazon
- Apple
- Dell Technologies
- Electronic Arts
- HP
- IBM
- Intel
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Samsung
- SAP
- Snap
- Spotify
- TikTok