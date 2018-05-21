Despite success, women's work sanctuaries may break the law

Despite the quick success of The Wing — 22,000 women applied to join in just a year — and other businesses like it across the country, it has not come without controversy.

“Our members are women, self-identifying women, trans women, and individuals who don’t identify of the gender binary,” Gelman explained, “That is our membership policy.”

To spell it out, that means no guys allowed. The Wing doesn’t allow members to bring in male clients for meetings; there isn’t even a restroom available for men if they did find a way in. Legal experts see this practice as sex discrimination and the New York City Commission on Human Rights has opened an investigation into whether The Wing violates anti-discrimination law.

The Wing, NYC NBC/The Wing

The commission declined to comment; The Wing’s lawyer says they recently held a “positive and constructive meeting” together.

“We can’t say it’s illegal for the men to keep women out of their clubs and say it’s legal for the women to keep the men out of their clubs, “ said Katherine Franke, Director of Columbia University’s Center for Gender and Sexuality Law. “The law has to apply neutrally in all contexts because the larger principle is one of equality, not of preferring some groups over others.”

Franke worked for the Human Rights Commission when it first brought lawsuits testing the sex discrimination protections in private clubs and businesses in the 1980s.

“I’m hearing an echo today of the same arguments I heard in the '80s — made by men, made by white people, made by Christians,” Franke explained. “It just breaks my heart that people who call themselves feminists are seeing that somehow it’s okay for them to discriminate.”

Across the country in San Diego, Hera Hub emphasizes that while it’s “female-focused,” men are encouraged to join the community and support the female members. Under five percent of members are men, but founder Felena Hanson says there are men in the space daily.

“To be supportive of women, you don’t have to ban men,” said Hanson. “The structure and style of business, and the competitive nature of the industry was really developed by men. Coming into that environment over the last 50 or so years, women often feel like outsiders in the industry. We want to create a space that is safe and supportive, but invite men into our boardroom — if you will — and ask that they’re part of the conversation. It’s not us versus them. ”