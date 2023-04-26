Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over control of self-governing district

The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials alleging a "targeted campaign of government retaliation," according to a statement from the entertainment giant.

Disney and DeSantis have been embroiled in a feud over Disney World's self-governing privileges in the Orlando area, which the governor and possible GOP presidential contender has threatened to revoke.

The conflict started when Disney, under former CEO Bob Chapek, criticized the Florida government for a state education law opponents have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. DeSantis signed the bill into law in March 2022.

Disney's lawsuit alleges that the a retaliation campaign was "orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech" and "now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.