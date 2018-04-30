Disney and Twitter to create live ESPN shows — with ABC and Marvel on the way

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Disney and Twitter are teaming up to create live shows for the short-form messaging platform, the two companies announced on Monday.

ESPN, which is owned by Disney, and Twitter will co-create and develop live shows for the platform and share advertising revenue, the companies said.

For Twitter, the move elevates its efforts to broaden into live video, following deals with Bloomberg and BuzzFeed for news video. Twitter also has deals with sports leagues including Major League Baseball. Twitter stock rose more than 4 percent after the announcement.

ESPN isn't the only party to the wide-ranging deal. Disney said many of its divisions will eventually produce live content for Twitter, including ABC, its cable TV channels, its movie operation Walt Disney Studios, Radio Disney and Marvel.

Viacom also said Monday that it had reached a deal to provide Twitter with "daily news content" from Comedy Central, BET and MTV.

ESPN's deal with Twitter comes shortly after the launch of its streaming subscription service, ESPN+. Disney has said it is planning to launch a second entertainment-oriented streaming service in 2019.

This deal is viewed as helping ESPN highlight its new online video products on social media, a destination of growing importance to media outlets looking to appeal to younger viewers.

For Twitter, it's a chance to add more high-quality video, which opens the door to more expensive video ads.

"For Twitter this is a continued push into more video content, and more premium video content," said Peter Csathy, chairman of Creatv Media, a media consulting and venture firm. "Twitter has invested a lot of money into live sports."