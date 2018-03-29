Donald Trump is going after Amazon and Jeff Bezos, again

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump on Thursday took Twitter aim at retail giant Amazon, renewing his attacks on the company run by CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post.

"I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election," the tweet reads. "Unlike others, they pay littler or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!"

The tweet comes a day after Axios reported that the president has been "obsessed" with Amazon, focusing on how the company is taxed and how the company uses the United States Postal Service. He does not have a plan to enact new regulations or taxes against amazon, Axios reported. Amazon shares dropped sharply following the Axios report.

Meanwhile, Trump has not shown signs of interest in the ongoing Facebook controversy that linked user data from 50 million members of the social network with a data analysis firm used by his 2016 campaign, Cambridge Analytica, Axios reported.

Trump has targeted Amazon and Bezos with public comments going back to December 2015, when the then-candidate first tweeted about the company in relation to Bezos.

"The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon," Trump tweeted more than two years ago.

Bezos at the time fired back from his own Twitter account, joking that he would save a place for Trump on one of the rockets of Blue Origin, a space exploration company owned by Bezos.

"Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace," Bezos tweeted.