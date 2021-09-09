DOT cracks down on airlines withholding refunds for canceled flights

Airline passengers during the pandemic got hit with a one-two punch, first having their flights canceled or rescheduled due to Covid disruptions, then having their money locked up by an airline that only offered a voucher. Now, the Department of Transportation, under orders from the White House, is cracking down.

Complaints from airline passengers soared in 2020, and are up over 500 percent, according to a new report by the agency, with over 100,000 submitted.

Passenger air travel was upended along with everything else in March 2020 as traffic plummeted to historic lows. Airlines were forced to cancel and reschedule flights, and received billions in government funds to keep making payroll. But to keep flying, the airlines furloughed and laid off pilots and crew.

After the vaccine rollout, passenger travel demand shot back up — sooner than the airlines said they expected — they ramped up schedules and expanded service. They have struggled at times to staff the flights they’ve sold, as bottlenecks in mandatory retraining have delayed the furloughed staff from returning. Some personnel have also chosen to hang back due to Covid concerns.

That means that airlines have been even more exposed when outside events occur.

In early August, Spirit and American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights after experiencing a confluence of bad weather, IT outages, worker shortages, and then-high summer demand. Hundreds of travelers were stranded, and piles of unclaimed luggage had to be roped off.

The scrambled schedules left some passengers high and dry.

Lenore Sek, a 72-year-old passenger, had booked a trip to Ghana to reunite with an old friend in the Peace Corps. When South African Airlines canceled her flight, they only offered her a credit for future travel.

“They were having a tough time and I felt for them, but they are very big and I’m very small, so $1,700 means an awful lot to me and they can just send it to me,” she said.

For months she tried calling and emailing the airline, to no avail.

“It makes you feel like this is crazy. I don't understand, who am I supposed to talk to?” Sek told NBC News. “There's no one answering the phone. There isn't a person who puts their name to an email. I was very discouraged but I kept trying.”

Eventually she gave up on working with the airline directly and filed a complaint with the Department of Transportation. Within two days the refund was in her account.

The department says this is not the way it’s supposed to go.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw a rash of flight cancellations by the airlines, and some of those airlines kept the consumers’ money,” said John Putnam, acting general counsel at the DOT.

“It's clear cut, that if an airline cancels a flight, they need to pay a refund back,” Putnam said. “It needs to be a cash refund, and it needs to be a prompt refund. And that hasn't been happening with all the airlines.”

In July, the Biden administration directed several federal agencies to enhance competition and protect consumers. The department says its actions on refunds are part of fulfilling that directive to save families money.

The department now has 18 foreign and domestic airlines under investigation for their refund practices. It has filed a formal complaint against Air Canada for refund delays.

Nine airlines have now updated their policies so passengers can get their refunds back faster, the DOT told NBC News.

Complaints can be filed directly at the agency’s website. Passengers should include their flight information, receipts, and copies or records of any communication with the airline.