A new survey from rehab facility Archstone Recovery Center found that when people log on to Amazon while hitting the sauce, they can incur a financial hangover, as well.

The amount people spent tended to vary based on their preferred type of alcohol: Gin drinkers tended to splurge the most, spending an average of more than $82. Even whiskey drinkers, the most frugal group when classified by type of alcohol, wound up spending almost $40. (Beer drinkers were the only other group to spend less than $40, and people drinking red or white wine spent about $42 and $46, respectively.)

Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that in an era with one-click shopping and credit card data stored right on our phones, drinking and online shopping is pervasive: According to a March survey from personal finance website Finder.com, nearly half of 2,000 Americans surveyed said they’d made a purchase while under the influence.

It’s also expensive: Finder.com said the average American cops to buying $447.57 worth of stuff while drunk — an amount more than double what people said they spent on drunk purchases in 2017’s survey.

In 2016, shopping and style website Racked.com analyzed data from online clothing store Lyst and found that the site gets 48 percent more orders at 2 a.m. on Friday night (yes, that’s technically Saturday morning, and likely to be an evening when people have ended their night with a drink — or several) than at that hour on a Monday night.

What’s more, people spent 30 percent more when shopping after midnight on a Friday versus on a Monday; by 1 a.m., that jumps to 40 percent. People tend to buy fun or luxury items, and are willing to pay more for them: Friday-night purchases of lingerie average $308, or 140 percent higher than they are on Monday nights, and shoe purchases (which include a preponderance of party-ready heels, platforms and sandals, according to Racked) are a whopping 165 percent higher.