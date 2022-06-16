Elon Musk joins Twitter all-hands meeting amid acquisition deal

Elon Musk joined an all-hands meeting at Twitter on Thursday morning, nearly two months after the Tesla CEO agreed to purchase the social media platform for approximately $44 billion.

These types of meetings are customary when a company is being bought. Musk had initially agreed to meet with Twitter employees in April when he was offered a seat on the social media company's board of directors after he bought a 9.2% stake in the business. That gathering never happened after Musk decided to buy Twitter instead.

At the meeting on Thursday, Musk praised the Chinese social media and mobile payments app WeChat and TikTok as examples of his vision for Twitter, pointing out that the two apps have gained many millions of loyal users.

Thursday's meeting comes amid questions about whether Musk would complete the acquisition. On May 13, Musk Tweeted that the deal was "on hold" while he sought additional information about fake and spam accounts on the platform. Since then, he has continued to insist that Twitter turn over information about the number of such accounts.

On June 8, the Washington Post reported Twitter planned to grant Musk access to its “firehose” of information showing account activity.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement “at the agreed price and terms.” A company spokesperson declined to comment directly on the Washington Post report.

Some analysts believe Musk isn’t actually after the bot account information, but simply wants to pay a lower price than the $54.20 per share he initially agreed to. Twitter’s current share price stands at $37; a rally that occurred just after Musk announced a large holding in the company proved short lived.

Twitter has regularly disclosed its spam account estimates in filings, and Musk waived his right to learn more about the company when he made his $44 billion bid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.