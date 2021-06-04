Fisher-Price recalls baby Glide Soothers after deaths of four infants

Fisher-Price is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers following the deaths of four infants, the company announced.

The soothers, which retailed for about $108, were sold from January 2014 through December 2020. Fisher-Price is recalling roughly 120,000 items, it said.

"The infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a press release.

The deaths occurred between April 2019 and February 2020 and involved a 4-month-old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado.

Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. Consumer Product Safety Commission

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” Fisher-Price general manager Chuck Scothon said. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

Fisher-Price is also recalling its 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. There have been no fatalities with the Gliders but a spokesperson said they were "proactively included in this recall due to its similarity to the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother."

"Both are safe products when used in accordance with safety warnings and instructions but we believe that the voluntary recall of the products is the right course of action to reduce the risk of additional occurrences," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Gliders retailed for about $125 and were sold from November 2018 through May 2021.

Parents who own either item are urged to stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.