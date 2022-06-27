Travelers endure another weekend of mass flight cancellations across America

More than 800 flights across America were cancelled on Sunday, marking the fifth consecutive day that commercial carriers wiped off at least 500 journeys, airline tracking data showed.

Travelers wait to check in at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco on June 13, 2022. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

There were 868 cancellations of flights into, out of or within the United States on Sunday, accounting for 3% of those total scheduled journeys, according to Houston-based FlightAware.

Sunday’s cancellations followed other recent, challenging travel days: Saturday (633 cancellations), Friday (709), Thursday (878) and Wednesday (1,403), the data showed.

This past weekend’s airport misery actually marked a slight improvement from the previous week when there were 1,480 cancellations on June 17, 876 on June 18 and 913 on June 19.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.