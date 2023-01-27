Ford now recalling 462,000 SUVs due to rear camera issue linked to at least 17 accidents

Ford is recalling 462,000 sport utility vehicles whose potentially faulty rear-view cameras have been linked to at least 17 accidents.

The affected vehicles include 2020 to 2023 model year Ford Explorers, Lincoln Corsairs and Aviators.

Their 360-degree rearview cameras may malfunction and display a blue screen that impacts the ability of a driver to see behind them.

None of the accidents involved injuries.

The recall expands and replaces a 2021 recall of 228,000 vehicles. Dealers will update the image processing module software on affected vehicles. Automobiles previously updated under the old recall will need the new update.

You can find more info on the recall here.