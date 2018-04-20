“The launch of the California market has been a total mess, and not entirely unexpected,” said Troy Dayton, CEO and co-founder of cannabis market research firm Arcview Group. “This is the most complex, onerous and far-reaching regulatory scheme that’s ever been tried. Every time you add a level of complexity, you add a level of uncertainty,” he said.

According to research firm BDS Analytics, 2018 sales at dispensaries licensed to sell for recreational use in California were $339 million through February, a figure below the state’s expectations. Greg Shoenfeld, vice president of operations at BDS Analytics, said initial projections could have been overly optimistic.”Whenever there’s a proposal to move to a legalized market, the best case scenarios are laid out in terms of revenue expectation, but typically, implementation moves a bit slower,” he said.

Experts suggest that much of the industry is still operating underground. “We estimate that 85 to 90 percent of the industry that existed last year is not licensed,” said Chris Beals, president and general counsel for Weedmaps.

Although some faulted the state for its pace of issuing licenses, Beals said the bottleneck was happening at the municipal level. “The biggest problem has been that there’s been a complete failure of local governments to issue licenses,” he said, adding that 85 percent of cities and counties in the state have bans on recreational marijuana retailers.

The thinking goes that, without legal storefronts from which to purchase their cannabis products, people will continue to rely on the black market.

“If you take the location of adult-use licenses and do mapping over it, you get this incredibly small part of the state that has geographic coverage,” Beals said. “In a nutshell, I think that’s the problem in California.”

Even if they live near a dispensary licensed to sell to recreational users, regular marijuana users who are brand-loyal to a specific grower or strain might not find their product of choice in stock.

Taxes are also a hurdle in that they raise prices all along the supply chain, making it tough for retailers to turn a profit and end up giving customers an incentive to seek out cheaper, illegal alternatives.

“What the official estimates failed to address is local governments are layering taxes onto each level of the local supply chains,” Beals said. On top of state sales tax, excise tax and other levies, some dispensaries could be facing effective tax rates of nearly 80 percent, he said. “I think it’s really bordering on the crisis level.”

Industry experts pointed out, though, that while California’s rollout might be unwieldy, it benefits from the groundwork laid by states that legalized recreational marijuana use earlier — offering case studies that serve as both road maps and cautionary tales.

“I’m not nearly as alarmist — I think we saw the same situation in Colorado,” Shoenfeld said. “Estimates of tax revenues collected came in below projections for the first year before stabilizing. Every year since, we’ve exceeded them.