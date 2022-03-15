A guide to stock splits

Amazon has announced plans for a 20-to-1 stock split in May, if shareholders approve. It would be the first time the internet giant has split its stock in more than two decades. But it would be just the latest in a line of tech companies with eye-popping share prices to divide their shares. Apple and Tesla both split in 2020. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced its intention to split 20-to-1 last month.

Companies split their stocks for several reasons, from making their shares more appealing to certain investors, to improving liquidity, to creating more flexibility in compensating employees. But one thing holds true across the board: The split increases the number of shares outstanding, but the company’s market value does not change.

What is a stock split?

A stock split takes place when a company increases the number of shares issued to current shareholders, thereby decreasing the value of individual shares. Based on Amazon’s current stock price of about 2900, if it were to split 20-to-1 today, new shares would be worth about $145 apiece. There is also what is known as a “reverse stock split,” when a company combines a number of shares into a single share, at a higher price. General Electric, for instance, did an 8-to-1 reverse split in August, when its shares were valued at less than $13.

Why split?