IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: 20,000 estimated to have been killed in Gaza, Palestinian Health Ministry says

Honda recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles over potential fuel pump issue

Affected models include some of Honda and Acura's most popular vehicles, including Accords, Civics and CR-Vs, plus the Acura MDX, RDX and more.
2020 Honda Civic Sedan Touring
2020 Honda Civic Sedan TouringWes Allison / Honda
/ Source: NBC News
By Rob Wile

Honda is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles over potentially faulty fuel pumps.

In documents posted on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's website, Honda said affected models include 2018 through 2020 editions of some of its most popular vehicles, including Accords, Civics and CR-Vs.

The recall also includes several popular models from Honda's luxury division, Acura — like the MDX and RDX sport-utility vehicles, and the TLX and ILX sedans.

The fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail, Honda said, leading to stalled engines and increasing the risk of a crash.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the fuel pump module for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 5, 2024.

Earlier, this week, Honda issued a separate recall for more than 100,000 vehicles over an electrical issue.

Rob Wile

Rob Wile is a breaking business news reporter for NBC News Digital.