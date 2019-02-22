Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 12:18 PM GMT / Source: CNBC.com By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, is reportedly set to inherit some of the Chanel designer's estimated $195 million fortune.

Chanel confirmed on Tuesday that Lagerfeld, who had been the fashion house's creative director since 1983, had died at the age of 85 after a short illness.

According to French magazine "Le Figaro," Lagerfeld said in a past conversation that Choupette was an "heiress."

"If something happens to me, the person who will take care of her will not be in misery," he said in a 2015 interview.

Choupette is famous for living a lavish lifestyle, with Lagerfeld referring to her as a "full time job" and hiring maids dedicated to caring for her. She has 235,000 Instagram followers and more than 50,000 followers on Twitter.

Any inheritance Choupette receives from Lagerfeld's estate will add to her own fortune, with Lagerfeld revealing in the past that his feline companion had earned more than $3 million from modeling jobs.

Depending on how much is bequeathed to Choupette, she could be poised to set a new record for the world's wealthiest cat. The recordis currently held by a cat named Blackie, who inherited 7 million pounds ($9.15 million) from his British owner in 1988.

A spokesperson for Chanel was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.