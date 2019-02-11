Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 11, 2019, 11:26 AM GMT / Source: CNBC.com By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has apologized for leaving New Zealand off a world map that was being sold at one of its Washington, D.C. outlets, the BBC reported.

A Reddit user posted the error on a subreddit called MapsWithoutNZ, which collects all the instances where cartographers inadvertently leave out New Zealand from maps.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared in a video last year with comedian Rhys Darby, singer Ed Sheeran and director Peter Jackson for a Tourism NZ campaign named #getNZonthemap.

Ikea did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, but has apologized for the error, according to the BBC.

"Ikea is responsible for securing correct and compliant motifs on all our products. We can see that the process has failed regarding the product Björksta world map — we regret this mistake and apologize. We will take the necessary actions and the product is now being phased out from our stores," an Ikea spokesperson reportedly told the BBC.

The map was still listed for sale on Ikea's website on Monday afternoon.