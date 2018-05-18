Inside the final days of Cambridge Analytica: Failed rebrands, fleeing clients and Nerf basketball

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

For months, Cambridge Analytica employees had heard whispers of a rebrand that would save their business.

On Thursday, any lingering hope was extinguished when the embattled data firm linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign declared bankruptcy despite weeks of efforts to leave behind its controversial past.

Even before CEO Alexander Nix was ousted after an undercover investigation showed him bragging about using sex workers to entrap the political opponents of prospective clients, the data firm was preparing to combine with parent company SCL under a new company called Emerdata. There was talk of rebranding under a new name, Anaxi, or possibly Firecrest Technologies, according to three former senior employees at the company, each of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their interest in finding new employment.

But on May 2, without warning, Cambridge Analytica’s acting CEO Julian Wheatland announced to some 40 staffers in the New York office that Cambridge Analytica and SCL were no more, that the companies were filing for bankruptcy, and that employees should clean out their desks by 12:30. The meeting, which was postponed half a dozen times already, had started by that time.

The staffers were packed into a conference room, with Wheatland at the head of the table. As he read a scripted speech, Wheatland “got emotional,” according to former employees. He didn’t mention severance or next steps. The CEO simply told those in the room to send any questions to the human resources representative.

Cambridge Analytica' s offices in London. Andy Rain / EPA file

“He literally grabbed his belongings and got on a plane,” said one senior employee. “He didn’t even say goodbye.”

The rebrand now dead, Cambridge Analytica’s remaining U.S. employees filed out of their office on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and into P.J. Moran’s, a nearby Irish pub.

“You know how people go through the stages of grief? This was acceptance,” a former executive said. “You could kind of see the writing on the wall, but most people never thought it was going to be total bankruptcy.”

NBC News learned of previously unreported details about the company’s big-name client list, and its failed attempts at rebranding in the two weeks after the company’s abrupt shuttering.

To some employees, the announcement was a relief. In the final two months, all of Cambridge Analytica, from junior employees to executives, had stopped normal operations and were either wasting time or engaged in damage control.

While in-house copywriters worked on new company names, designers pushed out possible logos for a rebranded marketing and analytics firm. One iteration, a red bird reminiscent of the Twitter icon, was roundly criticized.

There was a lot of down time. Facebook had cut off their access to the social network’s developer system and wasn’t returning their calls, leaving employees unable to do work for existing clients and the sales team incapable of selling their services during the scandal.

Instead, the dozens of U.S. employees played Nerf basketball. They gathered around the big screen and watched episodes of “The Office.” Someone made popcorn.

The Client List

On March 17, The Observer and The New York Times revealed the company had harvested private data from over 50 million Facebook users. Three days later an undercover investigation from NBC News’ U.K. partner ITN Channel 4 showed company head Alexander Nix pitching tactics that included bribery of local officials and extortion using Ukrainian women as bait.

The negative press surrounding President Trump, whose campaign employed the firm, was always hard, former employees said. But the Channel 4 video of Nix was “particularly sickening” for staffers who had gathered around a screen to watch.

“Our jaws were on the floor,” one former employee said. “Like, ‘I can’t believe it. That’s the nail in the coffin.’”

Cambridge Analytica’s board, helmed by GOP mega donors Rebekah and Jennifer Mercer, responded to the video by suspending Nix, explaining in a statement that his comments did “not represent the values or operations of the firm.”

The plan all along, though, had been to move away from politics. Cambridge Analytica opened its Fifth Avenue office in 2016, hoping to spin political success into gold by attracting corporate and ad agency clients.

Commercial clients were less volatile and more dependable, the contracts lasted longer than a normal political campaign cycle and wouldn’t leave their brand tarnished because of links to certain politicians.

“The goal was to try to get as many clients as we could that weren’t tied to Donald Trump,” a former executive said.