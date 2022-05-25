Jack Dorsey to step down from Twitter's board

Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey is stepping down from the social medial platform's board of directors effective Wednesday — just weeks after playing a key role in its sale to Elon Musk.

The departure, first reported by Axios, means all of Twitter's founders have now severed official ties with the company. Twitter had announced in November that Dorsey would be leaving the board when his term expired at the 2022 meeting of stockholders.

On April 25, Twitter's board unanimously approved the sale of the company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion. Dorsey seemed to personally endorse the move, tweeting he believed Musk can take the company in a sound direction.

Dorsey, who twice served as Twitter CEO, most recently until 2021, is also the CEO of payments company Block, formerly known as Square.

Dorsey has most recently garnered headlines for his ardent support of Bitcoin, and recent Tweets also suggest that he will continue to support the cryptocurrency.