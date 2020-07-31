James Murdoch resigns from News Corp., citing editorial differences

By Claire Atkinson
James Murdoch, the youngest son of Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of the family’s newspaper assets, News Corporation, according to a regulatory filing.
Murdoch, whose brother Lachlan runs Fox, which houses Fox News, tendered his resignation effective immediately.
The filing stated: “Mr. Murdoch informed the company that his resignation was due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”
James Murdoch, who owns a stake in media outlet Vice, does not share his father's conservative politics.