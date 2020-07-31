James Murdoch resigns from News Corp., citing editorial differences

The younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch does not share his father's conservative politics.
Image: James Murdoch speaks during a keynote interview at the EuroSummit '13 event in Barcelona
James Murdoch speaks during a keynote interview at the EuroSummit '13 event in Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 20, 2013.Antonio Heredia / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

By Claire Atkinson

James Murdoch, the youngest son of Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of the family’s newspaper assets, News Corporation, according to a regulatory filing.

Murdoch, whose brother Lachlan runs Fox, which houses Fox News, tendered his resignation effective immediately.

The filing stated: “Mr. Murdoch informed the company that his resignation was due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

James Murdoch, who owns a stake in media outlet Vice, does not share his father's conservative politics.

