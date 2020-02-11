Judge approves $26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint

Shares of Sprint soared Tuesday after a U.S. District judge ruled in favor of its deal to merge with T-Mobile.
The stock was up 64 percent in premarket trading. It had risen after hours Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported the judge was expected to rule in favor of the deal. Shares of T-Mobile were up more than 7 percent before markets opened.
The ruling clears one of the final hurdles for the deal, which still can’t close until the California Public Utilities Commission approves the transaction.
Attorneys general from New York, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C., originally brought the lawsuit to block the deal following approval from the Justice Department of Federal Communications Commission.
The states had argued that combining the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. carriers would limit competition and result in higher prices for consumers. The companies had argued their merger would help them compete against top players AT&T and Verizon and advance efforts to build a nationwide 5G network.