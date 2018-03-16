Justice Department, AT&T-Time Warner outline strategies in pre-trial briefs

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice plans to argue that AT&T's proposed merger with Time Warner will harm to competition, including that the merged company will have the incentive to coordinate with Comcast to withhold content from nascent online rivals.

That was one of a number of lines of argument featured in a pre-trial brief filed late Friday, and immediately rebutted by AT&T-Time Warner in its own filing.

The Justice Department is seeking to block the transaction, arguing that the merger of the companies would lead to higher prices for consumers.

In its brief, the DOJ's Antitrust Division said that "unlike an independent Time Warner, the merged firm would share with Comcast (NBC Universal's parent company) a strong interest in slowing or blocking disruptive new entry by virtual MVPDs. The firms could advance this shared interest by withholding from virtual MVPDs Turner and NBC content--two of the most important network groups for virtual MVPDs-- or restricting their use of that content (e.g., by prohibiting inclusion of channels in skinny bundles)."