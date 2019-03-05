Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 2:06 PM UTC / Updated March 5, 2019, 3:09 PM UTC By Minyvonne Burke

At age 21, the reality TV star and makeup guru Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest billionaire, according to Forbes.

The magazine on Tuesday released its annual ranking of the planet's richest people for 2019, announcing that Jenner not only made the billionaires' list for the first time but is the world's youngest billionaire as well as the "youngest self-made billionaire of all time."

The youngest of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family ranked at number 2,057 on the list of 2,153.

Forbes credited Jenner's billionaire status to the success of her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded in 2015 with the sale of the wildly popular lip kits — a set which included liquid lipsticks and matching lip liner.

Jenner, whose net worth is $1 billion, expanded the line to include a range of cosmetics such as blush, highlighter, concealers, and eyeshadow palettes. She also launched makeup collaborations with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, whose net worth is $350 million, according to a 2018 ranking by Forbes.

Thanks to earnings made from being in the public eye for more than a decade and the creation of her own cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian West is the second-richest person among the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In 2018, Kylie Cosmetics raked in an estimated $360 million, according to Forbes. The company is said to be worth at least $900 million, with Jenner owning 100 percent stake.

Joining the makeup mogul on Forbes' youngest billionaire list for 2019 is Alexandra Andersen and her sister Katharina, who own a Norwegian holding company, and Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel.