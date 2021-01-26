Leon Black, billionaire co-founder and CEO of Apollo hedge fund, steps down after review of ties to Epstein

Leon Black, the co-founder and head of Apollo Global Management, one of Wall Street's most prominent investment firms, is stepping down following an independent review of his ties to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While Black, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $8.2 billion, will remain Apollo's chairman, his decision to step down illustrates how doing business with Epstein weighed on the reputation of the company. Black co-founded Apollo 31 years ago.

Apollo said it plans to change its corporate governance structure, doing away with shares with special voting rights that currently give Black and other co-founders effective control of the firm.

The independent review, conducted by law firm Dechert LLP, found Black was not involved in any way with Epstein's criminal activities. Black paid Epstein $158 million for advice on tax and estate planning and related services between 2012 and 2017, according to the review.

Black, 69, said that although the review confirmed he did not engage in any wrongdoing, he "deeply" regretted his involvement with Epstein.

"I hope that the results of the review, and related enhancements ... will reaffirm to you that Apollo is dedicated to the highest levels of transparency and governance," Black wrote in a note to Apollo fund investors. He will step down as CEO no later than July 31.

Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan, 58, will take over as CEO.

Rowan has often kept a low-key profile compared with Apollo's other co-founder, Joshua Harris, 56, and spearheaded many initiatives that turned Apollo into an investment giant.

The revelations of Black's ties to Epstein took a toll on Apollo, which Black turned into one of the world's largest private equity groups. Apollo executives had warned in October that some investors had paused their commitments to the buyout firm's funds as they awaited the review's findings.

Apollo shares are down 1 percent since the New York Times reported on Oct. 12 that Black paid at least $50 million to Epstein for advice and services, when most of his clients had deserted him.

Over the same period, shares of peers Blackstone, KKR and Carlyle Group are up 19 percent, 10 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

"We think a large number of (Apollo fund investors) took a 'pause', and we believe the outcome (of the review) and changes today will cause most of them to return to allocating to future Apollo funds," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a research note.

Epstein was found dead at age 66 in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of underage girls in Manhattan and Florida from 2002 to 2005. New York City's chief medical examiner ruled that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Black previously said he had paid millions of dollars to Epstein, but the exact size of his payments was revealed for the first time on Monday. Beyond the $158 million in payments, Black made two loans to Epstein totaling $30.5 million in early 2017.

Black and Epstein's relationship deteriorated after Epstein failed to repay $20 million of the loans and Black refused to pay tens of millions of dollars in fees that Epstein demanded, according to the Dechert report.

On Monday, Black pledged $200 million toward "initiatives that seek to achieve gender equality and protect and empower women," as well as helping survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.