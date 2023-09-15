UAW strike live updates: Deadline nears with no new contract agreement for 146,000 workers

Latest on the UAW strike
- United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain said members were prepared to strike at midnight.
- He called on three plants to be ready to walk out: a GM site in Wentzville, Missouri; a Stellantis center in Toledo, Ohio; and a Ford assembly location in Wayne, Michigan.
- How Detroit's Big Three automakers are fighting to dominate the next generation of the car industry
- Why the United Auto Workers want big raises
- What's at stake in a possible UAW strike
Walkouts set for three sites in three states
Fain said that three units, one at each of the three manufacturers, would be the first to picket, starting at midnight Friday.
Those site are:
- GM: Wentzville, MO, Assembly Plant
- Stellantis: Toledo, OH, Assembly Plant
- Ford: Wayne, MI, Assembly Plant — Final Assembly & Paint
The UAW is planning a major rally for downtown Detroit on Friday afternoon.
With clock ticking, UAW makes plans to walk
Two hours before the deadline, UAW President Sean Fain told members to be prepared to strike.
"We will strike all three of the Big Three at once," he said, adding that negotiations continue and a deal could still be reached before midnight
Biden in touch with UAW and auto companies
Hours before the deadline, the White House said that President Joe Biden had been in touch with Shawn Fain, President of UAW, as well as leaders of the major auto companies to discuss the status of ongoing negotiations.
The White House says the administration has been monitoring the economic implications of a possible strike.
Tense negotiations led to accusations from both sides
The UAW late last month filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing GM and Stellantis of failing to bargain in good faith and in a timely fashion.
The automakers have denied those accusations.
Automakers push back
Ford, GM, and Stellantis have said they negotiated in good faith and have pushed back against union demands they say are excessive — in some cases warning that big pay hikes could cut into investments needed to make the transition to electric vehicles.