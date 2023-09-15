IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 16 minutes ago

UAW strike live updates: Deadline nears with no new contract agreement for 146,000 workers

The United Auto Workers union said it was ready to walk for the first time since 2019 amid negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Chrysler maker Stellantis.
United Auto Workers members and others gather for a rally after marching in the Labor Day parade in Detroit on Sept. 4, 2023.
United Auto Workers members and others gather for a rally after having marched in the Labor Day parade in Detroit on Sept. 4.Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
/ Source: NBC News
By NBC News

Latest on the UAW strike

16m ago / 2:27 AM UTC

Walkouts set for three sites in three states

Jamie Knodel

Fain said that three units, one at each of the three manufacturers, would be the first to picket, starting at midnight Friday.

Those site are:

  • GM: Wentzville, MO, Assembly Plant
  • Stellantis: Toledo, OH, Assembly Plant
  • Ford: Wayne, MI, Assembly Plant — Final Assembly & Paint

The UAW is planning a major rally for downtown Detroit on Friday afternoon.

16m ago / 2:27 AM UTC

With clock ticking, UAW makes plans to walk

Jamie Knodel

Two hours before the deadline, UAW President Sean Fain told members to be prepared to strike.

"We will strike all three of the Big Three at once," he said, adding that negotiations continue and a deal could still be reached before midnight

16m ago / 2:27 AM UTC

Biden in touch with UAW and auto companies

Peter Alexander

Hours before the deadline, the White House said that President Joe Biden had been in touch with Shawn Fain, President of UAW, as well as leaders of the major auto companies to discuss the status of ongoing negotiations.

The White House says the administration has been monitoring the economic implications of a possible strike.

16m ago / 2:27 AM UTC

Tense negotiations led to accusations from both sides

Brian Cheung

The UAW late last month filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing GM and Stellantis of failing to bargain in good faith and in a timely fashion.

The automakers have denied those accusations.

16m ago / 2:27 AM UTC

Automakers push back

Brian Cheung

Ford, GM, and Stellantis have said they negotiated in good faith and have pushed back against union demands they say are excessive — in some cases warning that big pay hikes could cut into investments needed to make the transition to electric vehicles.

NBC News
Brian Cheung and Jamie Knodel contributed.