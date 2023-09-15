UAW strike live updates: Deadline nears with no new contract agreement for 146,000 workers

Walkouts set for three sites in three states

Fain said that three units, one at each of the three manufacturers, would be the first to picket, starting at midnight Friday.

Those site are:

GM: Wentzville, MO, Assembly Plant

Stellantis: Toledo, OH, Assembly Plant

Ford: Wayne, MI, Assembly Plant — Final Assembly & Paint

The UAW is planning a major rally for downtown Detroit on Friday afternoon.