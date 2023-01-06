Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over water-intrusion issue that could stall engines

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 324,000 vehicles that are at risk of stalling due to a water-intrusion defect.

The notice affects Mercedes ML and GLE sport-utility vehicles for model years 2012-2020. Only 1% of vehicles are likely to be affected, the automaker said.

The issue stems from a possible design flaw that can cause water to build up in a vehicle's spare wheel well, which can set off a device that causes the engine to shut down.

The German automaker said drivers may first become aware of the issue due to a damp carpet in the rear of the vehicle; the sound of water sloshing around in the spare tire wheel well; or the illumination of the check-engine light.

According to the notice, dealers have already been notified of the recall, and owners will be notified before Feb. 21, 2023. Owners will be asked to take their vehicles in for an inspection.