Minnesota sues weed edibles company it alleges sold products 50-times more powerful than permitted

Minnesota regulators have sued a marijuana edibles company, alleging it was selling products 50-times more powerful than what the state permits.

In a civil complaint released Monday, state inspectors said Moorhead, Minn.-based Northland Vapor sold edible cannabinoid products that contained as much as 100 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per serving, in packages containing a total of 2,500 milligrams of THC.

State law limits THC-based products to five milligrams per serving or 50 milligrams per package.

In connection with the state's lawsuit, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received complaints about "serious adverse events" associated with Northland Vapor’s “Death by Gummy Bears” delta-8 THC products, including a death. The FDA has not determined whether the products caused the adverse events, the Minnesota regulators said.

"To protect the public, the Board of Pharmacy embargoed this noncompliant product and is seeking an order from the court to destroy the noncompliant product," the complaint states.

The regulators said they were also asking the court to prevent Northland from continuing to manufacture and sell edible cannabinoid products that violate state law. The estimated retail value of the products targeted for embargo exceeds $7 million, the complaint states.

According to Minnesota Public Radio, Minnesota's Board of Pharmacy has investigated 46 complaints since a law allowing consumer THC product sales in the state went into effect in July. This is the first time it has gone to court to stop products from being sold, the station reported. It cited experts who said the high THC doses being sold by Northland are “intensely intoxicating” and should be consumed “with caution and intention.”

A lawyer representing Northland said in a statement that the company is a small, family-owned business that employs more than 60 people, and that it has been in operation for nearly a decade.

According to a statement, Northland said it attempted to work with the state to ensure it was complying with state law, but said that "someone decided Northland should be made an example."

“The State’s attempts to smear Northland’s reputation and aggressive tactics go beyond belief,” it said.