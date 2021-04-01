MSCHF ordered to halt fulfillment for 'Satan Shoes' in Nike lawsuit

A judge ruled Thursday that MSCHF must stop fulfilling orders for its "Satan Shoes" in a trademark infringement lawsuit brought by Nike.

Nike filed for a temporary restraining order Tuesday, asking the court to keep MSCHF from issuing orders, using any Nike work and referring to Nike's logos. The ruling is a hit for MSCHF, which sold out of its "Satan Shoes" within minutes of their launch Monday.

MSCHF designed 666 pairs of the sneakers, priced at $1,018, in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. The controversial kicks are modified Nike Air Max 97s decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from heaven.

MSCHF also said there was a single drop of human blood, drawn from its own team, mixed with red ink in the sneakers' soles.

The release of the "Satan Shoes" coincides with Lil Nas X's latest single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," and its accompanying music video. In the video, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, is seduced out of what appears to be the Garden of Eden, falls into hell and gives the devil a lap dance.

Critics denounced the shoes as "immoral" and "evil" online following news of its release over the Palm Sunday weekend.

Lil Nas X defended the shoes as the single and the video got increased attention. The music video, which has been viewed more than 50 million times since Friday, offers a metaphor for his journey to coming out as an openly gay man.

Nike filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit Monday, arguing that the shoes diluted its brand because people blamed Nike for them. Nike distanced itself from the shoes' launch, confirming to NBC News over the weekend that it had no involvement with MSCHF or Lil Nas X.

Customized sneakers are a sought-after commodity in streetwear, adding an element of exclusiveness to a person's look. MSCHF, based in Brooklyn, New York, is known for its unusual products and viral stunts.

The company previously released a pair of modified Nike Air Max 97s called the "Jesus Shoes," which contained what it described as holy water in its sole drawn from the Jordan River.