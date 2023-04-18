Southwest Airlines flight pause lifted after technology issues halted departures

A brief nationwide ground stop affecting Southwest Airline flights was lifted Tuesday morning after the carrier said it had experienced technology issues

The ground stop was issued at 10:32 a.m. EDT in response to "equipment issues," and lifted at 10:48 EDT, according to Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control notices.

A Southwest representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In response to inquiries from Twitter users, at least one Southwest rep said "intermittent technology issues" were causing disruptions.

An FAA spokesperson said Southwest had requested a pause on the airline’s departures.

According to flight tracking site Anuvu, about 41% of Southwest flights were departing on time.

This is a developing story.