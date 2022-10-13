Netflix launching cheaper ad-supported platform in November for $6.99

Netflix announced Thursday that its new ad-supported offering will cost $6.99 in the U.S. and will launch November 3.

The company's Basic with Ads plan — cheaper than its $9.99 Basic plan — will include an average of four to five minutes of ads per hour. Video quality will range up to 720p/HD, which will now be the range for the Basic plan as well.

Users will not be able to download titles and some titles won't be available due to country licensing restrictions. Advertisers will also be able to block ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand, like sex or violence, the company said.

"In short, Basic with Ads is everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between," the company said in a release.

Netflix shares have lost 62% of their value in 2022 amid questions about the company's ability to continue to grow its user base, with the company losing subscribers in the first two quarters of the year. Netflix finds itself in stiff competition with other streaming platforms like Disney+, which is launching its own ad tier in December at $7.99 per month; and HBO Max, whose ad tier costs $9.99 per month.

At 221 million subscribers globally, Netflix remains the largest worldwide streaming service.