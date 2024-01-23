Netflix to stream WWE’s 'Raw' starting next year in its biggest jump into live entertainment

Netflix and TKO Group Holdings said Tuesday that the streaming platform will air the WWE’s flagship program "Raw" starting next year, in Netflix’s first major foray into live sports.

The deal 10-year deal is valued at more than $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Netflix, which is trying to drive revenue by cutting down on subscription sharing and pushing viewers toward its ad-tier membership, has made few attempts at live programming in its history but has never struck a long-term sports rights deal before this. Adding "Raw," which currently airs on USA Network, to its programming lineup will be a boon to the platform.

For TKO, the parent company of WWE, striking a deal with Netflix brings WWE wrestling to more than 250 million global subscribers.

"Raw" has been the top program on the cable network USA, drawing 17.5 million unique viewers per year, the companies said. The USA network and NBC News share a parent company in NBCUniversal.

Separately Tuesday, the WWE’s parent company TKO announced actor and former wrestling superstar Dwayne Johnson would join its board of directors.

TKO shares jumped more than 10% in premarket trading following the announcements.