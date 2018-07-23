New York Daily News cuts half of its staff

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The New York Daily News announced on Monday plans to eliminate half of its newsroom as part of a broader effort to refocus the newspaper.

Daily News staff was notified of the cuts in an email sent by the company's human resources department that also detailed a new direction for the paper, with an increased focus on breaking news with particular attention paid to crime, civil justice and public responsibility. It will still cover local news and sports, the email said.

Journalists for the newspaper were called to a 9 a.m. meeting and then told to wait for the email, which notified them of the cuts and the paper's new direction.

The email also notified employees that editor-in-chief Jim Rich and managing editor Kristen Lee were among those parting ways with the company. Rich tweeted early Monday an ominous warning: "If you hate democracy and think local government should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you."

Robert York will be the new editor-in-chief. He was most recently the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Morning Call, a newspaper serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey.

Media conglomerate Tronc bought The Daily News in September, adding it to a stable of other newspaper and magazines that includes The Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun.

The Daily News has been among the most aggressive New York City publications in its coverage of President Donald Trump, with the newspaper's cover often referencing Trump's most recent scandal or faux pas.

Local newspapers continue to operate in a difficult economic reality, with publications across the country cutting jobs. The Pew Research Center published a report on Monday finding that more than one-third of U.S. newspapers experienced layoffs between January 2017 and April 2018.

The email received by Daily News staff said those laid off would be told on Monday if they had lost their jobs and would receive 90 days of severance pay.

"The decisions being announced today reflect the realities of our business and the need to adapt [to] an ever-changing media environment," the email stated. "They are not a reflection on the significant talent that is leaving today. Let there be no doubt: these colleagues are highly valued and will be missed."