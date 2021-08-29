Oil and gas companies evacuate employees, slash production ahead of Hurricane Ida

Ports from southern Louisiana to Mississippi were closed on Sunday morning as Hurricane Ida raced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm.

Energy companies slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production by 91 percent, or 1.65 million barrels, according to regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. By Saturday, oil and gas companies had evacuated 290 offshore facilities and moved 11 drill vessels out of harm's way.

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned crude terminal in the United States, had also halted deliveries ahead of the storm, according to a notice on its website. LOOP's terminal is located in the open waters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, about 18 miles off the Louisiana shore.

Ports in southern Louisiana, including Houma and the Port of New Orleans, were closed on Sunday, while in Mississippi Biloxi, Gulfport, Pascagoula and the Gulf Intercoastal Waterway were shut.

Ida has intensified faster than officials predicted, prompting evacuations along the Gulf Coast and business closures.

With output slashed by 1.65 million barrels per day, production cuts are deeper than those made ahead of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when 1.53 million barrels per day were taken offline.

Exxon Mobil cut production at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery to 50 percent of its 520,000 barrel-per-day capacity ahead of the expected landfall. It also shut some units in the adjoining chemical plant because trucks won't be able to reach the Baton Rouge complex to take away products during the storm's passage.

Rubber and lube oil production are also likely to be shut down temporarily at the chemical plant during the storm.

"Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge facilities are adjusting operations and shutting down some units and equipment to ensure safe and stable operations during the hurricane," Exxon spokeswoman Julie King told Reuters.